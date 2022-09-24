Interest rates on mortgages increase

Interest rates on mortgages increase.
Interest rates on mortgages increase.(MGN)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Interest rates are going up. So if you are in the market to buy a home what you can afford now might be different.

“As interest rates go up their payment is going to go higher so they are going to be able to afford less house. The house is going to be priced lower to keep them in that same payment. So interest rates have affected the buying power of buyers,” President of the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, Susan West said.

Tonya Anderson a mortgage loan originator, with Tyndall Federal Credit Union, said depending on the lender and the program interest rates right now are sitting at 6.5% on a 30-year conditional mortgage. But earlier this year around January Anderson said rates were in the low 4% range.

“So the feds have hiked the rates quite a bit this year. Most recently three-quarters of a point so that is about a 2.25% increase just since the beginning of 2022,” Anderson said.

While interest rates are increasing, housing prices are coming down but not to pre-pandemic prices.

“Prices this year compared to pre-pandemic are up almost double they are up 47%. So even though they have come down a little bit since the peak and the peak was February/March of this year, we are still much higher than we were pre-pandemic,” West said.

So if you are looking at buying a home right now here is a piece of advice.

“Find a lender that is willing to sit down whether it is in the office or over the phone and discuss the process, because buying a house is generally the biggest financial decision people will make in a lifetime,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said depending on your personal financial situation now may still be a good time to buy. with a possibility of refinancing in the future for a lower rate and a lower payment

West said this year to date, 30% of their transactions that have been sold have been in cash. That means there are no interest rates they have to pay.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
A storm is possible in the gulf next week
Wednesday Evening Tropics Update
PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

Latest News

Military Appreciation Night at Arnold High School.
Military Appreciation Night at Arnold High School
Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to...
Miss Florida 2022 works to reverse the addiction crisis in America
The weather will be quiet this weekend in NWFL, but we will closely watch TD9.
Weekend Forecast
All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week.
Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf