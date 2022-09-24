Military Appreciation Night at Arnold High School.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Before teams took to the field for Friday night football Local military members were honored at Arnold High School.

Friday was military appreciation night. So one Arnold football player had a special surprise for three faculty members, Quilts of Valor.

The quilts were handmade by volunteer quilters from across the united states, and each quilt was made specifically for each person.

“My grandfather and my uncle served in the military. So people who serve in the military really mean a lot to me and I figured that nominating Mr. Cobb Mr. Smith and Mr. Dennis would give back to them and thank them for their service and for putting their lives on the line,” Chance Jenkins, a student at Arnold said.

Those who served were honored to be recognized in a ceremony before kick-off.

“It is just one of those things I really don’t feel worthy of it but I appreciate it very much. To live in a community like we live and that is so military friendly and military support and for us to be able to have a military appreciation night and do something like this it’s pretty special,” Britt Smith, Principal at Arnold said.

“This is very special. I was glad Chance mentioned this to me and said this was going to happen. I appreciate my time serving in the military it definitely changed who I am and the course I took in life,” Eric Cobb, English teacher at Arnold, said.

“You know it is pretty special cause it comes from the kids. Sometimes when you think the world is going to crap you have a moment like this,” Dennis Lane, head custodian at Arnold, said.

Along with their quilts, all three received a certificate recognizing their service.

