Miss Florida 2022 works to reverse the addiction crisis in America

Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to...
Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to speak with her briefly about her ongoing social impact initiative, “Prescription for Change: Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.”(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to speak with her briefly about her ongoing social impact initiative, “Prescription for Change: Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.”

”This was really crafted out of my own experience of growing up in a family with substance use and it was never anything I spoke up locally about. But I realized there were so many people suffering in silence and so many children growing up in a home just like mine. And I wanted to be the one to bring awareness and attention to it and break down that stigma. And then with that, I was able to get a career within the behavioral healthcare field so I’m able to save lives, restore families, repair communities every day,” Bettis said.

Through her advocacy, Bettis has directly impacted the lives of more than 1,000 people.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
A storm is possible in the gulf next week
Wednesday Evening Tropics Update
PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

Latest News

Military Appreciation Night at Arnold High School.
Military Appreciation Night at Arnold High School
Interest rates on mortgages increase.
Interest rates on mortgages increase
The weather will be quiet this weekend in NWFL, but we will closely watch TD9.
Weekend Forecast
All eyes are on Tropical Depression 9, expected to enter the gulf as a hurricane next week.
Hurricane Preparedness Plan ahead of Tropical Depression 9 entering Gulf