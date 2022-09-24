Miss Florida 2022 works to reverse the addiction crisis in America

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miss Florida 2022, Lindsey Bettis, was in Panama City Friday, where NewsChannel 7 was able to speak with her briefly about her ongoing social impact initiative, “Prescription for Change: Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery.”

”This was really crafted out of my own experience of growing up in a family with substance use and it was never anything I spoke up locally about. But I realized there were so many people suffering in silence and so many children growing up in a home just like mine. And I wanted to be the one to bring awareness and attention to it and break down that stigma. And then with that, I was able to get a career within the behavioral healthcare field so I’m able to save lives, restore families, repair communities every day,” Bettis said.

Through her advocacy, Bettis has directly impacted the lives of more than 1,000 people.

