Non-emergency phone lines down for BCSO

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is telling NewsChannel 7 that as of Saturday afternoon, the non-emergency telephone lines to BCSO dispatch at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are experiencing difficulties.

911 Lines are still operational. If you have an emergency, call 911, and help will be sent to you.

A team of IT technicians is at the EOC and working on the problem.

Once again, 911 emergency lines are being answered, and help is being sent to anyone with an emergency.

