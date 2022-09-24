Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet weekend weather wise here in NWFL. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows mostly in the 60s. Humidity levels will be tolerable Saturday and a touch higher Sunday. The forecast starts sunny and dry next weekend. The mid to end part of next week all depends on TD9 and where it goes. If the storm stays well east of us it will end up sunny and much cooler for the end of the week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. Obviously if the storm is closer to us we could see more significant impacts.

Stay tuned this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night.
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
Models are showing a potential system in the gulf next week.
Potential trouble in the tropics?
A storm is possible in the gulf next week
Wednesday Evening Tropics Update
PCPD is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
PCPD attempting to locate missing juvenile

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says this afternoon should feel warm but more tolerable.
Friday Forecast
All eyes are on the tropics next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing a hot afternoon forecast for today.
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances will remain low over the week ahead.
Wednesday Evening Forecast