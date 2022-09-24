Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet weekend weather wise here in NWFL. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lows mostly in the 60s. Humidity levels will be tolerable Saturday and a touch higher Sunday. The forecast starts sunny and dry next weekend. The mid to end part of next week all depends on TD9 and where it goes. If the storm stays well east of us it will end up sunny and much cooler for the end of the week with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 50s. Obviously if the storm is closer to us we could see more significant impacts.

Stay tuned this weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

