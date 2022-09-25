Arnold Marlins get first win of the season

Arnold Marlins get first win of the season
By Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold came into last Friday night winless on the season. They took on Fort Walton Beach and after just falling short in several of their first 4 games they were finally able to finish out a game on the right side.

Coach Campbell said this means a lot for his team going forward. It gives them the confidence to finish our the season strong. and lays out the blue print on how to do that.

“Anytime you get your first win it’s a good feeling. But when you get your first win after after obviously struggling in the beginning of the season, it’s an even better feeling. The kids did a great job Friday night, they competed. Friday night was the first time this year we played 4 quarters of football and didn’t allow a penalty to bother us, didn’t allow a turnover to bother us; we made plays on special teams, we made plays on offense, we made plays on defense and it was just truly the real deal. My whole focus this week for our football team is lets get better at something small.”

The Marlins are on a bye this week were Coach Campbell will look for his team to get better at those little things before heading into prep week for their game against Rutherford on October 7th.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
Ian Update 10pm 9/24/22
Tropical Storm Ian set to intensify in Northwestern Caribbean
Police Lights MGN
PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road...
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

Latest News

GCSC Volleyball Remains Perfect
GCSC Volleyball Remains Perfect
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week 5 highlights and scores
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
High School Volleyball highlights and finals for Thursday, September 22nd
Arnold Looking for First Win of Season
Arnold Looking for First Win of Season