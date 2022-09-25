Arnold Marlins get first win of the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold came into last Friday night winless on the season. They took on Fort Walton Beach and after just falling short in several of their first 4 games they were finally able to finish out a game on the right side.

Coach Campbell said this means a lot for his team going forward. It gives them the confidence to finish our the season strong. and lays out the blue print on how to do that.

“Anytime you get your first win it’s a good feeling. But when you get your first win after after obviously struggling in the beginning of the season, it’s an even better feeling. The kids did a great job Friday night, they competed. Friday night was the first time this year we played 4 quarters of football and didn’t allow a penalty to bother us, didn’t allow a turnover to bother us; we made plays on special teams, we made plays on offense, we made plays on defense and it was just truly the real deal. My whole focus this week for our football team is lets get better at something small.”

The Marlins are on a bye this week were Coach Campbell will look for his team to get better at those little things before heading into prep week for their game against Rutherford on October 7th.

