BCSO Scam Alert

SCAM ALERT
SCAM ALERT(WGCL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department.

BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is using the name of a deputy employed at BCSO. BCSO said that the scammer is informing the victim they have a warrant and that the victim must purchase gift cards and use them to pay the deputy to avoid the embarrassment of an arrest.

Sherriff’s officials said this is again a scam and to disregard it and hang up the phone.

BCSO said they will never ever call anyone to attempt a payment using gift cards in exchange for not arresting someone who has a warrant.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 5 day forecast for Ian
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
A storm is possible in the gulf next week
Wednesday Evening Tropics Update
Police responding
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road...
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is telling NewsChannel 7 that as of Saturday afternoon, the...
Non-emergency phone lines down for BCSO
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road...
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
Friday Night Overtime Block One
Friday Night Overtime Block One
PCB Being Charitable
PCB Being Charitable