BCSO Scam Alert

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a specific scam where a caller is claiming to be a deputy from the department.

BCSO officials said that they have received several reports of the scam already.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is using the name of a deputy employed at BCSO. BCSO said that the scammer is informing the victim they have a warrant and that the victim must purchase gift cards and use them to pay the deputy to avoid the embarrassment of an arrest.

Sherriff’s officials said this is again a scam and to disregard it and hang up the phone.

BCSO said they will never ever call anyone to attempt a payment using gift cards in exchange for not arresting someone who has a warrant.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.