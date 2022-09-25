GCSC Volleyball Remains Perfect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Commodores went into their double-header in their Leesburg match today with a 14-0 record and 6-0 in conference play

They took on the Lake Sumter Lakehawks in their noon match dropping the first set 25-23 but winning the next 3 sets 25-12, 28-26, 25-22

The team faced Andrew College in their late afternoon match winning in 3 straight sets 25-9, 25-11, 25-8

The Commodores are now 16-0 on the season and have only lost 13 sets in total.

