PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue.

Officers report the pedestrian was crossing 23rd Street when they were hit by a pickup truck traveling east.

Officers said the pedestrian, a 72-year-old white female, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

PCPD said a Traffic Homicide Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash and whether any charges will be pursued.

