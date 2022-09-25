PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -September is recognized as National Recovery Month. In conjunction with this several organizations gathered at Daffin park on Saturday afternoon for Recovery By The Bay.

Each vendor had a table set up with numerous resources for anyone to take.

Officials with the Bay of Hope Peers said that the main goal of the event was to get all of the resources people may need in one location.

“People maybe be able to hit multiple resources and information about what is out there. There is so much help in our community but we just don’t know where to look for it, people don’t know who to contact for it. So we would really like to get as much available out there,” Carah Watkins, Secretary with Bay of Hope.

If you missed the Recovery By The Bay event, NewsChannel 7 is told they will be holding another event in May.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.