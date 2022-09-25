Sunday Ian update

The storm is forecast to become a major hurricane
The chances of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds
The chances of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.

1. If the storm goes east near Tampa most of NWFL will see little to no storm impacts w/the exception of Franklin Co which would be closer to the track.

2. If the storm tracks over the Apalachee Bay we would likely see few impacts west (Okaloosa Co), but significant rain, wind, surge impacts east (Franklin Co).

3. Worst case scenario would be a landfall over the heart of NWFL, but that appears to be the least likely scenario (although not impossible)

Because we do not know exactly what will happen we are recommending everyone in NWFL prepare as if a hurricane will make landfall in or near our area. Hurricane Preparations

Here is the morning update from Chief Meteorologist Chris Smith with the latest on Ian...

