Sunday Ian update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.

1. If the storm goes east near Tampa most of NWFL will see little to no storm impacts w/the exception of Franklin Co which would be closer to the track.

2. If the storm tracks over the Apalachee Bay we would likely see few impacts west (Okaloosa Co), but significant rain, wind, surge impacts east (Franklin Co).

3. Worst case scenario would be a landfall over the heart of NWFL, but that appears to be the least likely scenario (although not impossible)

Because we do not know exactly what will happen we are recommending everyone in NWFL prepare as if a hurricane will make landfall in or near our area. Hurricane Preparations

18z models more east, but still plenty close this far out that we need to prepare & stay aware for changes. The GFS/Euro models show the rain discrepancy based on the track. Not much of a track shift can change the threats/impacts significantly. pic.twitter.com/pxXI30WwDs — Chris Smith (@smithwjhg) September 25, 2022

Here is the morning update from Chief Meteorologist Chris Smith with the latest on Ian...

