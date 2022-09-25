Weekend Forecast

Ian moving into favorable environment as forecast track guidance shifts west
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tropical Storm Ian is currently becoming more organized in the Caribbean, with 45 mph sustained winds and a central pressure of 1002mb.

The forecast for Ian remains uncertain. The storm underwent slow development Saturday as it meandered westward in the Caribbean sea. Forecast models adjusted accordingly, with most model runs gradually shifting westward throughout the day.

The National Hurricane Center shifted the forecast track westward as a result, with the majority of Northwest Florida now inside of the cone of uncertainty. For now, we remain in a holding pattern until forecast confidence grows. That is not likely to occur until late Sunday or even early Monday when Ian begins to develop a more well-defined center of low pressure. So we will watch and wait - and of course, prepare - until we get a clearer picture on the storm’s development when it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Back here in the Panhandle, the short-term forecast remains status quo. Lots of sunshine, pleasant heat, and minimal to no rain chances.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

