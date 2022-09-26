Bay District Schools set to make announcement soon on school closures

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement Monday afternoon regarding possible school closures in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The statement read as follows:

“We are all watching the storm’s track closely and are wondering about impacts to our area and whether or not it will be necessary to close schools. We are not ready to make that decision today but do expect to make a determination tomorrow. When we do make an announcement, you’ll be able to connect with us on social media and via the mainstream media and we will use Everbridge to send out phone calls and text messages. In the meantime, please just stay weather aware and make sure you have updated your contact information in Parent Portal so we can reach you in an emergency.”

In addition, BDS also sent out a video with Superintendent William V. Husfelt III discussing the decision-making process of severe weather and the school district.

“So we’re looking to make sure we make the best decision for everybody,” Superintendent Husfelt said. “But the number one factor is the safety of everyone.”

The full video announcement can be found here.

