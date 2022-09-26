Filling up ahead of a potential storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all eyes on the storm activity in the Gulf, people in our area are preparing in case Hurricane Ian comes our way.

A big part of being ready is making sure your cars and other vehicles are fueled up. NewsChannel 7 talked to District Manager Scott Owen of Applegreen Express Lane Gas Stations of one local gas station chain.

He says that they have seen a big increase in demand for gas the past few days, and they are working to make sure they have enough for everybody.

”We’ve seen a huge increase of customers coming through purchasing gas to fill up their cars, fill up their gas cans,” Owen said. “Whatever they may need in the near future as the storm gets closer to us. We’re in constant communication with our vendors to get more gas to some of our stores that have a higher volume of sales.”

And we were told that it’s not just fuel that gas stations in our area are needing more of right now.

“We noticed a couple places that didn’t have water, so we had water dropped off by the pallet load to each of our stores today. We’ll have that throughout the week.”

