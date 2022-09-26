“Floridians up and down the Gulf Coast should feel the impacts” Governor DeSantis press conference on Hurricane Ian preparedness

LARGO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference on Monday to discuss the latest storm prep in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“It will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida’s Gulf Coast,” DeSantis said. “Floridians up and down the Gulf Coast should feel the impacts of this as up to 36 hours before actual landfall due to the size of the hurricane.”

Along with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General James O. Eifert, DeSantis spoke on the efforts being made as the state of Florida prepares for the severe weather.

“The Florida National Guard has activated 5,000 Florida guardsmen, as well as 2,000 additional guardsmen from Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina that have been activated to help,” DeSantis said.

“We also have five urban search-and-rescue teams that are activated. We have Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission mobilized and ready to support needed efforts, and of course, the U.S. Coast Guard is also willing and able to assist in both preparation and response.”

He added that Florida is also ensuring the utmost precautions are being taken as a state of emergency is being declared for the entire state, including toll suspensions in the Okaloosa and Tampa Bay areas.

He also provided several links for residents to find more sources on storm preparedness, as well as school closures and up-to-date information.

