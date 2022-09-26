Gulf District Schools urge families to prepare for closures

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Superintendent Jim Norton of Gulf District Schools sent out an email on Monday to take precaution ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The statement was as follows:

“This is Superintendent Jim Norton with a message for Gulf District Schools’ families…. As you’re probably aware, Hurricane Ian is proving difficult for the experts to predict.  As the potential track of Hurricane Ian becomes more defined, the district is prepared to take the measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students & staff and their families. Currently, there is a possibility that school closings could take place later this week.  We are watching Ian closely and will notify the public immediately if school closures are warranted.  It is our plan to share a more definitive plan by 4:00 PM on Tuesday. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to monitor all emergency management notifications and weather alerts and remember the importance of remaining calm and planning ahead.”

Contact information and more can be found on the Gulf District Schools website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
Police Lights MGN
PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident
Ian Update 10pm 9/24/22
Tropical Storm Ian set to intensify in Northwestern Caribbean
Ian forecasted to intensify into major hurricane as track remains uncertain
Sunday Evening Forecast

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
ECO held a press conference on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian and its possible impacts on...
Hitting Bay County: Emergency Operations Center provides hurricane update
Dino is using his story to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.
Raising awareness for cardiovascular disease in this week’s Medical Monday
September is AFib Awareness Month
September is AFib Awareness Month