Gulf District Schools urge families to prepare for closures

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Superintendent Jim Norton of Gulf District Schools sent out an email on Monday to take precaution ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The statement was as follows:

“This is Superintendent Jim Norton with a message for Gulf District Schools’ families…. As you’re probably aware, Hurricane Ian is proving difficult for the experts to predict. As the potential track of Hurricane Ian becomes more defined, the district is prepared to take the measures necessary to ensure the safety of our students & staff and their families. Currently, there is a possibility that school closings could take place later this week. We are watching Ian closely and will notify the public immediately if school closures are warranted. It is our plan to share a more definitive plan by 4:00 PM on Tuesday. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to monitor all emergency management notifications and weather alerts and remember the importance of remaining calm and planning ahead.”

Contact information and more can be found on the Gulf District Schools website.

