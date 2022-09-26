Hitting Bay County: Emergency Operations Center provides hurricane update

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference on the latest information they had in terms of Hurricane Ian, and how Bay County is staying prepared.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian was reportedly moving 12 to 14 miles per hour, and is planned to merge over the southeast Gulf of Mexico sometime on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

“While this is favorable news for us,” Fire and Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said, “We urge you to keep your guard up, and there’s still some uncertainty about the storm. Bay County stands to assist our fellow citizens across the state, many of which came to assist us during Hurricane Michael and Chippoa Complex fires.”

Monroe went on to say that the least Bay County could expect is heavy rainfall, but encourages all residents to monitor their local news, radios, and other types of media.

Congressman Neil Dunn and Senator Jay Trumbull also joined the conference, speaking on the resilience of Bay County residents.

“Let’s stay on top of this thing and not be surprised, and don’t panic,” Congressman Dunn said. “We’ve got this in hand. We’re even more resilient than we were last time.”

“It is kind of disheartening to be here again,” Senator Trumbull said. “But incredibly encouraging to hear some of the commentary on the briefing that we received from the director and from the chief early this morning, and from the CERT team in Tallahassee.”

ECO officials urge residents to visit alertbay.org to keep up-to-date on the latest community news and emergencies in the area. You can sign up for notifications by making an account on the website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.