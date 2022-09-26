Jackson County man charged with sex crime of a juvenile

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man in Jackson County was arrested on Friday after a five-month investigation led to a sex crime charge.

On April 14, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible dating violence incident between 28-year-old Ty’Keyan J’Shad Poole and an individual under 18.

Further into the investigation, deputies learned Poole and the juvenile had allegedly been in a romantic and sexual relationship over the course of four years.

According to officials, enough evidence was produced to get a warrant for Poole’s arrest on September 23.

Deputies say when they contacted Poole at his residence, Poole allegedly ran from the deputies, caught and transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Poole was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a person under 18 years old by a person 24 years or older, lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under 16, and resisting an officer without violence.

