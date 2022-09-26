Local hardware stores prepare for possible hurricane

Locals prep for Tropical Storm Ian
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The possible hurricane projected to make landfall somewhere in Florida is causing folks to prepare in advance.

Some stores are having to make multiple orders in order to keep up with the increased demand for hurricane supplies.

“Shop early,” said Sales Associate for ACE Hardware Lance Phillips. “Get your flashlights, get your batteries. If you want a generator, get it early when we have them because there’s only going to be a limited amount. Once they’re gone, we probably won’t get any more until after the storm.”

Tropical Storm Ian’s forecast remains uncertain and it’s causing Northwest Floridians to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane.

So much so, that a hardware store is running low on supplies.

The store’s generators are in such high demand that it even sold out of them yesterday.

However, it’s expected to get more in stock on Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said you should be very careful with them, though.

“If you’re doing things like using generators, make sure you’re using those properly,” DeSantis said. “Those generators cannot be operated inside your structure or your home. The exhaust has to go outside. If it goes inside, that is something that could be fatal.”

Phillips said you could die from carbon monoxide poisoning if you use a generator in your home.

“You don’t want to get carbon monoxide poisoning,” Phillips said. “Make sure it’s outside. Make sure it’s not near a window or a door where the fumes can come inside. Keep yourself safe.”

Generators aren’t the only items in high demand.

“Gas cans, extension cords, water, and believe it or not, grills,” Phillips said. “Grills are a big item and we’re also selling a lot of propane.”

Management at the hardware store said they will alter their hours to accommodate customers if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
Ian Update 10pm 9/24/22
Tropical Storm Ian set to intensify in Northwestern Caribbean
Police Lights MGN
PCPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road...
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Beach Care Services Goofy Golf Tournament.
Beach Care Services Goofy Golf Tournament
Arnold Marlins get first win of the season
Arnold Marlins get first win of the season
Recovery By The Bay.
Recovery By The Bay
Ian forecasted to intensify into major hurricane as track remains uncertain
Sunday Evening Forecast