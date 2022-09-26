Local hardware stores prepare for possible hurricane

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The possible hurricane projected to make landfall somewhere in Florida is causing folks to prepare in advance.

Some stores are having to make multiple orders in order to keep up with the increased demand for hurricane supplies.

“Shop early,” said Sales Associate for ACE Hardware Lance Phillips. “Get your flashlights, get your batteries. If you want a generator, get it early when we have them because there’s only going to be a limited amount. Once they’re gone, we probably won’t get any more until after the storm.”

Tropical Storm Ian’s forecast remains uncertain and it’s causing Northwest Floridians to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane.

So much so, that a hardware store is running low on supplies.

The store’s generators are in such high demand that it even sold out of them yesterday.

However, it’s expected to get more in stock on Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said you should be very careful with them, though.

“If you’re doing things like using generators, make sure you’re using those properly,” DeSantis said. “Those generators cannot be operated inside your structure or your home. The exhaust has to go outside. If it goes inside, that is something that could be fatal.”

Phillips said you could die from carbon monoxide poisoning if you use a generator in your home.

“You don’t want to get carbon monoxide poisoning,” Phillips said. “Make sure it’s outside. Make sure it’s not near a window or a door where the fumes can come inside. Keep yourself safe.”

Generators aren’t the only items in high demand.

“Gas cans, extension cords, water, and believe it or not, grills,” Phillips said. “Grills are a big item and we’re also selling a lot of propane.”

Management at the hardware store said they will alter their hours to accommodate customers if necessary.

