Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian.
Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours.
According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family should take the following steps:
- Monitor weather stations, check Tyndall website, social media, etc.
- Activate family/personal emergency action plan and determine plan for pets.
- Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include first-aid kit and flashlights.
- Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding.
- Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals.
- Protect skylights, fit windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood (if living off-base). Ensure generator fuel tanks are full.
- Clear yard of loose materials that could possibly turn into projectiles.
- Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.
More information can be found on the base’s website here, or their facebook page.
