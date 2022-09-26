Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian.

Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours.

According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family should take the following steps:

  • Monitor weather stations, check Tyndall website, social media, etc.
  • Activate family/personal emergency action plan and determine plan for pets.
  • Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include first-aid kit and flashlights.
  • Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding.
  • Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals.
  • Protect skylights, fit windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood (if living off-base). Ensure generator fuel tanks are full.
  • Clear yard of loose materials that could possibly turn into projectiles.
  • Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.

More information can be found on the base’s website here, or their facebook page.

