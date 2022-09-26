Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian.

Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours.

According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family should take the following steps:

Monitor weather stations, check Tyndall website, social media, etc.

Activate family/personal emergency action plan and determine plan for pets.

Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include first-aid kit and flashlights.

Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding.

Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals.

Protect skylights, fit windows and glass doors with shutters or plywood (if living off-base). Ensure generator fuel tanks are full.

Clear yard of loose materials that could possibly turn into projectiles.

Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.

More information can be found on the base’s website here, or their facebook page.

