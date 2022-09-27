Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Tuesday is a regular day off for players.

Asked if there was talk of Sunday night’s game being moved, too, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles responded: “Possibly, if it gets to that.”

Meanwhile, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning postponed preseason games scheduled to be played at home Wednesday against Carolina and Thursday vs. Nashville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most Read

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
EOC held a press conference on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian and its possible impacts on...
Bay County emergency leaders, politicians give update on possible severe weather

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance
Florida Daybook
Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press
Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT