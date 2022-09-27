Butter prices way up amid reported shortage

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and...
Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame for a rise in prices. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.(Source: MGN Photo)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Butter prices are through the roof amid a reported supply shortage ahead of peak holiday baking season.

Though inflation has impacted just about everything, butter has been hit especially hard.

The Wall Street Journal reports butter prices were up 24.6% year over year in August. That’s almost twice as much as the overall increase in U.S. grocery prices over the same period.

Butter supply shortages are reportedly to blame. According to Food and Wine Magazine, America’s stores of butter are at their lowest levels since 2017.

The butter shortage, caused by factors including labor shortages and a decline in milk production, couldn’t come at a worse time. With the holidays and peak baking season approaching, increased demand could make the issue even worse.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District Schools set to make announcement soon on school closures
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Franklin Co Storm Preps
GCSC Receives Title III Grant
GCSC Receives Title III Grant
Bay Co EOC Lessons Learned
Bay Co EOC Lessons Learned
As the hurricane hurdles towards Florida, low-lying areas like Franklin County face severe...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office preps for Hurricane Ian