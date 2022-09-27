Gulf Coast State College to close Gulf/Franklin campus due to hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After contact with local and regional emergency services, Gulf Coast State College will plan to close the Gulf/Franklin campus this week.

According to the college, from Wednesday, September 28, to Thursday, September 29, there will be no college services or activities at this campus only.

Operations at all other campuses like Panama City, North Bay, and Tyndall Education Center will remain on normal business hours until further notice.

Any students who live in the Gulf or Franklin counties are reminded to be aware of the weather and contact your professor if conditions are not safe to travel.

Updates will be made through the colleges websites, social media, and text alerts. You can sign up for the college’s free emergency alert notifications by texting GCALERT to 79516.

