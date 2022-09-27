Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.

All military and Department of Defense civilian members are asked to stay in contact with their command teams and monitor official sites, local weather, and television.

Normal duty hours are still in effect as of Tuesday.

In an emergency the Family Assistance Center can be contact at 1-877-571-7209. More information can be found at the Hurricane section of the Hurlburt website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.