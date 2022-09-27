Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

Air Force aircraft here have evacuated the area in order to protect the assets from any...
Air Force aircraft here have evacuated the area in order to protect the assets from any potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. This evacuation provides the men and women of the 1 SOW the opportunity to support any crisis or contingency unimpeded by weather.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.

All military and Department of Defense civilian members are asked to stay in contact with their command teams and monitor official sites, local weather, and television.

Normal duty hours are still in effect as of Tuesday.

In an emergency the Family Assistance Center can be contact at 1-877-571-7209. More information can be found at the Hurricane section of the Hurlburt website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
The Jackson County EOC is the hub for emergency officials during a disaster.
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the drier northerly winds picking up to a breeze into the...
Tuesday Forecast