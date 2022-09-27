Hurricane Ian local closures
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here are the current reported closures due to Hurricane Ian. We’ll continue to update this list with more closures as they are reported.
- Gulf Coast State College: Gulf/Franklin campus closed on 9/28-9/29, no services and operations at these campuses only
- Gulf County Schools: all schools closed 9/28-9/29
- Bay County Schools: all schools closed 9/29, district will already be closed on 9/28 due to planning day with staff, all extra-curricular activities on 9/29 will also be canceled, including practices, games, and other sporting events
- FSUPC: all classes cancelled 9/27-9/30 beginning at 8:00 a.m., campus services and offices will continue through 9/28, homecoming events have been cancelled, normal operations will continue on 10/01
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.