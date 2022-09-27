Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Southwestern Florida tomorrow

Ian Satelite 9/27/22
Ian Satelite 9/27/22(wjhg)
By Daniel Nyman, Ryan Michaels and Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian has moved north of Cuba and intensified to a category 3 storm. As of 5:00pm CDT, Ian boasts sustained winds of 120mph with gusts up to 150mph, along with a minimum central pressure of 952mb. The storm is expected to be a category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds greater than 130mph shortly.

We’re roughly a day away from landfall, and the potential impacts of this storm have become clear. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Hurricane Ian make landfall as a Category 4.

5PM Track Ian 9/27/22
5PM Track Ian 9/27/22(wjhg)

Life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall will batter the Florida Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center says storm surge could exceed 8-12′ in the Charlotte Harbor near Ft. Meyers and Cape Coral. Elsewhere, 4-6′ surge is forecast for Tampa Bay and Jacksonville on the eastern coast of Florida once Ian crosses the Peninsula.

Ian also has the potential to be a major rainfall event. The European Model shows rainfall totals over 18″ in pockets of central Florida, with widespread accumulations between 8-12″. Models are starting to move Ian through the state more quickly, a positive sign for a region that simply cannot handle the rainfall totals possible with a slow-moving storm.

Caption

For NWFL...

Minimal impacts are expected in the Panhandle from Hurricane Ian. The eastern trend of the storm’s track over the last few days, along with a recently-passed front, will keep us dry through the weekend. Breezy conditions will persist through the remainder of the week. Franklin Co. is under a tropical storm warning due to the threat of 1-3″ surge and tropical storm-force winds.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
The Jackson County EOC is the hub for emergency officials during a disaster.
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
Air Force aircraft here have evacuated the area in order to protect the assets from any...
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures