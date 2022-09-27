Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael

The Jackson County EOC is the hub for emergency officials during a disaster.
The Jackson County EOC is the hub for emergency officials during a disaster.(WJHG/WECP)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk.

We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard.

The Jackson County Emergency Operations Chief tells us they learned a lot from Hurricane Michael. And the county is more prepared than ever before if faced with a similar situation in the future.

”There’s always, any time you have a major event even if you think you’re doing everything right, you’re going to look back at where did we not meet the needs and where did we have failures,” Keith Maddox, Operations Chief and Emergency Manager for Jackson County, said. “So certainly I think early preparation and the biggest thing is understanding that it can happen. That something that severe can impact you.”

Emergency Operations officials say they are getting ready for the possible surge of evacuees from southwest Florida.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures

Latest News

FILE - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
Air Force aircraft here have evacuated the area in order to protect the assets from any...
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the drier northerly winds picking up to a breeze into the...
Tuesday Forecast