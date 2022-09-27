Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.

For tonight lows will fall into the 60s area wide as a cool front slips south of the panhandle allowing northerly winds to bring in cooler temps. On Tuesday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. If we see any impacts in NWFL from Ian it would not be until Thursday/Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District Schools set to make announcement soon on school closures
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Ian forecasted to intensify into major hurricane as track remains uncertain
Sunday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast 9/24/22
Weekend Forecast
Tropical Storm Ian Update 9/24/22
Tropical Storm Ian Update 9/24/22