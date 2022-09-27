Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.

For tonight lows will fall into the 60s area wide as a cool front slips south of the panhandle allowing northerly winds to bring in cooler temps. On Tuesday skies will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. If we see any impacts in NWFL from Ian it would not be until Thursday/Friday.

