Panama City Beach Senior Center presents the Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you haven’t stopped by the Panama City Beach Senior Service Center yet, then President Mugsy Parens said you are missing out.

Now is the time to get involved, especially with the Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert coming up on October 14th.

Parens said there is nowhere else you can get Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley as part of your guest.

The event benefitting the Panama City Beach Senior Center will be held at the Todd Herendeen Theater with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 including access to dinner, the show, and the silent auction.

Tickets are now available and may be purchased at the PCB Senior Center, through their Board of Directors, at sue@pcbsc.com or (850) 233-5065 with any questions.

Click the video attached to find out more about the event or visit the event’s page here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School is officially back in session for students in Bay County.
Bay District Schools set to make announcement soon on school closures
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf this week.
Sunday Ian update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
EOC held a press conference on Monday to talk about Hurricane Ian and its possible impacts on...
Bay County emergency leaders, politicians give update on possible severe weather

Latest News

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
Rooms With A Purpose helps Kids with life-challenging illnesses
Rooms With A Purpose helps Kids with life-challenging illnesses
Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert
Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month part two
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month part two