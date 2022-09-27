Panama City Beach Senior Center presents the Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you haven’t stopped by the Panama City Beach Senior Service Center yet, then President Mugsy Parens said you are missing out.

Now is the time to get involved, especially with the Todd Herendeen Benefit Dinner and Concert coming up on October 14th.

Parens said there is nowhere else you can get Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley as part of your guest.

The event benefitting the Panama City Beach Senior Center will be held at the Todd Herendeen Theater with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 including access to dinner, the show, and the silent auction.

Tickets are now available and may be purchased at the PCB Senior Center, through their Board of Directors, at sue@pcbsc.com or (850) 233-5065 with any questions.

Click the video attached to find out more about the event or visit the event’s page here.

