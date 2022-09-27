Randy Pittman wins this week’s Player of the Week

Player of the Week
Player of the Week(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our high school football Player of the Week this week hails from the team in Lynn Haven, the Mosley Dolphins. Senior Randy Pittman, who plays all over the field on both sides of the ball for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and the Dolphins, had himself a game at Wakulla. As a receiver on offense he caught 7 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown after lining up in the backfield. On defense he racked up ten tackles, and both recovered a fumble and forced another fumble that Mosley recovered. That truly is doing it all for number 6 Friday. So congratulations to Randy Pittman earning this week’s honor!

The Player of the Week is sponsored by Manuel and Thompson, attorneys at law.

