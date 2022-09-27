PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, two doctors and a patient going through treatment stopped by the studio to discuss the disease.

Dr. Steven Finkelstein, Radiation Oncologist, and Dr. Michael A. Jenkins, Urologist, stressed just how early detection can increase survival. They advised men should start scheduling a screening yearly as early as 50 years old.

However, in Justin Buxton’s case, he was only 42 when a “funny feeling” made him get blood work done. After his numbers came back high, he then set up a plan. Now, after prostate removal surgery, he is successfully finishing his radiation treatments.

While September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, it is always important to listen to what your body is telling you and stay ahead of symptoms.

For more information, check out the videos attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.