Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit and forgery

Talandria Chambers (left), Charneiseya Rambo (middle) , and Jada Mobley (right)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.

Deputies say they spoke to suspects Talandria Chambers, 24, Charneiseya Rambo, 23, and Jada Mobley, 24, who were all from the Dallas, Texas area. According to the release, deputies found out that the trio and an unidentified male came to Bay County from Dallas to allegedly defraud banks by cashing fake checks, drawn on accounts from actual businesses.

Further investigation also showed the suspects were allegedly working with another group who were able to cash other checks in the surrounding Bay area.

All three women were booked into Bay County on charges of uttering a forged instrument, principal to uttering a forged instrument, and bringing counterfeit payment instruments into the state.

