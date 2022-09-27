Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start across the Panhandle this morning with some upper level clouds passing through our skies as outflow from Hurricane Ian near Cuba rides up north along yesterday’s frontal boundary across the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll see these clouds filter out some sunshine this morning. But an overall mostly sunny day will be expected.

Thanks to last night’s front passing through the Panhandle, we have a wonderful feel out the door today! Temperatures have dipped down into the 60s for most and humidity is almost non-existent! It feels like natural air conditioning outside this morning. Enjoy it today as highs only reach the mid 80s.

We’ll even get a bit cooler heading into the overnights and mornings ahead as temperatures inland tonight dip into the 50s while the coast falls to near 60. The morning’s remain cool like that through the rest of the week as end of the week highs fall down into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Ian is now a Cat3 major hurricane with 125mph winds located just south of the western tip of Cuba. Motion is to the north at 12mph and we’ll continue to generally see a northerly track today. However, a slight bend to the north north east will be expected by tonight as it sets eyes for the Western Gulf Coast of the Florida Peninsula. Models have shifted more toward a landfalling major hurricane by late in the day on Wednesday anywhere from Fort Myers to St.Pete.

A notable shift in models have also drawn the system more into the Peninsula on a northeast track, rather than have it bounce up along the coast to the north. Effects to NWFL will be minimal. Low end windy to breezy conditions will pick through mid to late week with our sustained winds increasing to 20mph and gusts possibly reaching 30mph through Friday. Rain will be very much track dependent, a further east track of Ian toward Orlando would virtually spell no rain chances for us. A track up I-75 or further west closer to Tallahassee could bring rain chances for some Friday east of Hwy231.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less humid and not as hot day. Highs today reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a nice setup for NWFL with breezy and cooler conditions settling in for the mid to late work week.

