Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the variety of animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes.

She brought along “Bella Fox” a puppy Lab mix who could be just the ball of joy you need this fall season. Temple says Bay County Animal Services takes pride in finding the right fit for every animal and the adoption process takes less than fifteen minutes.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services, watch the video attached to this web article.

