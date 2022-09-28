Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By WILX News 10 and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A high school in Michigan has decided to cancel the remaining football games scheduled for the 2022 season.

Officials at Okemos High School said the decision was made because of the number of players available and health concerns regarding the remaining players.

WILX reported the team was playing with only a small number of upperclassmen, some of whom are injured.

Most of the team is made up of sophomores and freshmen who are not yet ready to compete at the varsity level, so the school decided to forfeit its final four games of the season.

A school district in Nebraska made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School earlier this month.

The call there was made as a response to the high number of injuries the varsity football team has experienced this season so far. According to KOLN, the school’s athletic and activities director said 20% of the team is out for various illnesses and injuries.

Students at Lincoln Northwest High School will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian Satelite 9/27/22
Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Southwestern Florida tomorrow
The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center.
Man dies after falling from convention center balcony while running from police, officials say

Latest News

Destin Library Halloween Craft Event
Making art from old books: Destin Library holding craft event to start off Halloween season
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
A spiral galaxy captured in ‘unprecedented detail’ by the Webb telescope.
Webb telescope captures image of spiral galaxy
The 'Waffle House Index' has unofficially been used to measure the effect of natural disasters.
Waffle House closes several Florida locations as Hurricane Ian approaches