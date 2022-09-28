Bay County organizes blood drive in response to Hurricane Ian

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are hosting a blood drive to help out those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The blood drive will take place September 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center in Southport, Florida. Bay County Emergency Services Administrative Officer Brooke Powell says that donating blood is one of the best ways to help out.

“We saw so many people come to our aide after Hurricane Michael and again after the Chipola Complex Wildfires, said Powell. “We know that our citizens are so ready to give back so we just ask them to think about doing things like donating blood or donating monetarily to disaster relief agencies.”

Officials highly recommend to make an appointment. To schedule yours, you can go to oneblood.org.

All donors will receive a gift card, shirt, socks and and even a wellness checkup after donating.

