Goeden is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Braden Maloy
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the past 4 years Cadence Goeden hasn’t only been leading her team on the court but in the classroom as well! “Cadence Goeden won our Scholar Athlete award last year on the team, she had the highest GPA on the varsity team last year.” Arnold volleyball head coach Danielle Hayes told us.

“Honestly it kind of caught me off guard, because I knew a lot of my teammates were really smart.” Goeden says about last year’s honor “I don’t know, it caught me off guard. It felt good though, gave me a little boost of confidence because all my hard work is being paid off.”

And she hopes that hard work will lead her right into college. And she’s planning on choosing a pretty fitting career path for an Arnold Marlin

”I want to study some type of biology, I want to either become a veterinarian or a marine biologist. I really love animals and the environment, so something to do with that.” Cadence’s dedication to her school and sport is all for the betterment of her future and it’s something she’s always focused on. “Kind of back to the ‘hard work pays off’, I just want to know that at the end of the day it all worked out. I know, my dad’s always taught me “you deserve what you put into it.”

Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.”

