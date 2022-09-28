Making art from old books: Destin Library holding craft event to start off Halloween season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destin Library is planning a special event to kick off October and conclude Sustainable September with a fun Halloween craft!

Wen Livingston stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk with Neysa Wilkins about the event, and how it could encourage you to upcycle your old books for some fun decorations!

You can contact the Destin Library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

Destin Library is showing you a Halloween craft by reusing your old books!
