MLK Rec Center moves in right direction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center is making progress. Panama City Commissioners voted to start getting construction bids for the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s replacing the old center that was demolished a few weeks ago. The new rec center will be a state-of-the-art facility with fitness rooms, multiple courts, and educational facilities.

They suspect dirt will be moving for the project around the first quarter of next year.

”This is going to be a 30,000 square-foot facility,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s going to have double courts. That was one of the main recommendations from the community. We had one indoor court and it just wasn’t enough for the city.”

City officials said they’re estimating the project to cost nearly $15 million. However, the exact number won’t be determined until the bids are submitted and reviewed.

