MLK Rec Center moves in right direction

The new Martin Luther King Junior Recreational Center will be a state-of-the-art facility.
The new Martin Luther King Junior Recreational Center will be a state-of-the-art facility.(The City of Panama City)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center is making progress. Panama City Commissioners voted to start getting construction bids for the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s replacing the old center that was demolished a few weeks ago. The new rec center will be a state-of-the-art facility with fitness rooms, multiple courts, and educational facilities.

They suspect dirt will be moving for the project around the first quarter of next year.

”This is going to be a 30,000 square-foot facility,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s going to have double courts. That was one of the main recommendations from the community. We had one indoor court and it just wasn’t enough for the city.”

City officials said they’re estimating the project to cost nearly $15 million. However, the exact number won’t be determined until the bids are submitted and reviewed.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Ian became a Category 1 Hurricane at 4amCDT Monday morning.
Monday Forecast & Hurricane Ian Update
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Panama City guests could see an additional charge on their hotel bill.
Panama City tourists could pay a steeper hotel bill
Panama City boaters can look forward to a new place to launch their boat in the coming months.
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
Sunset picture from September 27, 2022
Hurricane Ian Sunset
Rainfall is expected to stay well east of the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast