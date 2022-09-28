Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch.

The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in Panama City. It will include a boat wash, dual-launches, around 50 parking spaces and more.

Commissioners said the piece of property was bought before Hurricane Michael to be used for waterfront access. They also say it will help with economic development and infrastructure.

“It really will be a state-of-the-art facility for our boating community,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “We see this is going to be a big economic impact because boat launches bring in revenue and tourism.”

The Snag Harbor Boat Launch is not related to the ramp at the City Marina. The more than $4 million dollar project will be grant-funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Commissioner Street said he expects the launch to be completed in about seven months.

