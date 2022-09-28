Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained.

Bay County Emergency Services has asked citizens not to burn anything outdoors due to critical fire weather conditions.

The strong winds from Hurricane Ian, low humidity and warmer daytime temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Bay County Emergency Services has seen several brush fires pop up throughout the day Wednesday.

Florida Forest Service crews are currently on scene at a grass fire in Northern Bay County.

On Bay County Emergency Services Facebook page, they go on to say: “As a reminder, Bay County Emergency Services does not issue burn permits nor do we enforce Florida Forest Service setbacks. Burn permits are issued by the Florida Forest Service.”

If you have questions regarding burn permits or outdoor burning regulations, you’re asked to call the local Florida Forest Service office at 850-373-1801.

