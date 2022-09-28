This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rayven Hall, a senior at Sneads High School, made a huge decision during her junior year.

“I signed with the national guard the day I turned 17,” Hall said. “And then I was officially sworn in October 27th.”

Going into her senior year, Rayven chose to spend her summer in a different way than most students.

“After my 11th grade ended, I was shipped off to Fort Sill Oklahoma,” Hall said. “It ended about a month ago and I came home a soldier.”

Rayven was thankful that Snead’s new principal welcomed her back with ease.

“He was just really welcoming, and he welcomed me in,” Hall said. “And he got me back where I needed to be.”

Rayven is involved in a lot of extracurricular activities at Sneads.

“I’m in FFA,” Hall said. “And then I’m also a cheerleader at Snead’s High School so I do that on Friday nights.”

She’s also a volunteer outside of school.

“I help volunteer with my aunt,” Hall said. “She does fundraisers for breast cancer and different types of cancer.”

Rayven, nominated by her mom, says winning the award was quite the shock.

“I didn’t even know this was happening,” Hall said. “Then I asked her this morning, I was like hey they’re coming to talk to me what is that about. She was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Obviously she knew, she just didn’t know what I was talking about. So it’s just I like it, it’s great.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850strong student of the week, Rayven Hall.

