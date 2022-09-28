This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rayven Hall, a senior at Sneads High School, made a huge decision during her junior year.

“I signed with the national guard the day I turned 17,” Hall said. “And then I was officially sworn in October 27th.”

Going into her senior year, Rayven chose to spend her summer in a different way than most students.

“After my 11th grade ended, I was shipped off to Fort Sill Oklahoma,” Hall said. “It ended about a month ago and I came home a soldier.”

Rayven was thankful that Snead’s new principal welcomed her back with ease.

“He was just really welcoming, and he welcomed me in,” Hall said. “And he got me back where I needed to be.”

Rayven is involved in a lot of extracurricular activities at Sneads.

“I’m in FFA,” Hall said. “And then I’m also a cheerleader at Snead’s High School so I do that on Friday nights.”

She’s also a volunteer outside of school.

“I help volunteer with my aunt,” Hall said. “She does fundraisers for breast cancer and different types of cancer.”

Rayven, nominated by her mom, says winning the award was quite the shock.

“I didn’t even know this was happening,” Hall said. “Then I asked her this morning, I was like hey they’re coming to talk to me what is that about. She was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Obviously she knew, she just didn’t know what I was talking about. So it’s just I like it, it’s great.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850strong student of the week, Rayven Hall.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health...
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
Ian Satelite 9/27/22
Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Southwestern Florida tomorrow
The fatal fall happened early Saturday morning at the Columbia Convention Center.
Man dies after falling from convention center balcony while running from police, officials say

Latest News

This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week
Bay County officials will be hosting a blood drive on September 29 at the Bay County Emergency...
Bay County organizes blood drive in response to Hurricane Ian
Strong winds are causing brush fires to pop up throughout Bay County.
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
Destin Library Halloween Craft Event
Making art from old books: Destin Library holding craft event to start off Halloween season