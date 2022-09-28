Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will make landfall on Wednesday over the Florida peninsula. The storm will move across the state on Thursday. 15″+ of rain, hurricane force winds and as much as 8-12′ will be possible along the SW coast of Florida. Back here in NWFL we will see breezy conditions and rough surf/seas, but little other impacts are expected.

For tonight lows will fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s. Winds will be NE at 15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be NE at 20-25 mph. The breezy weather will last through Thursday, but rain chances will stay well east of our area. As we move into the weekend expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

