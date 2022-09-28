Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few upper level clouds cruising in off the outflow of Hurricane Ian as it approaches the Florida Southwest Gulf Coast.

Ian has strengthened this morning into an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. It’s expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding rains to the Florida Peninsula. Landfall may happen later today near Venice. Affects from this system will be felt well away from landfall with an eye wall at least 50 miles wide. The storm is anticipated to slowly track northeast through the Peninsula, perhaps reaching Orlando tomorrow.

Our hearts go out to all of those in the path of this storm as we here in NWFL know all to well what devastation lies ahead...

Back here in NWFL, well removed from any impacts from Ian, it’ll be a very breezy and mostly sunny day. Temperatures will feel fantastic as we get the day started in the 60s, some 50s inland, for a cool start. We’ll gradually warm into the 70s by lunchtime and highs this afternoon creep into the low 80s.

The winds will be a noticeable feature over the next few days as the interaction between Ian and Monday morning’s cold front in the Gulf help drive in stronger flow from the northeast. Winds will reach 20-25mph with gusts around 30mph at times. Over land that will be well shy of any tropical storm force conditions. However, over the Gulf, we may see low end tropical storm force gusts of up to 40mph.

The winds will rough up our seas, so boaters lets leave the boats in port for the next several days. Conditions in the Gulf gradually improve over the weekend.

We’ll keep this wonderful fall feel and mainly to mostly sunny skies right into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with windy conditions out of the northeast at 20-25mph with higher gusts up to 30mph at times. Highs today feel very fall like and pleasant near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has us staying quite breezy and fall like right through Friday before the winds back off into the weekend yet the fall feel remains.

