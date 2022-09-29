Annual Haunted House at BeachFront Adventures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In honor of the start to spooky season, an irregular guest made their way into the studio today.

An actor dressed and ready to thrill with BeachFront Adventures came to show viewers a little sneak peak about what to expect at their annual haunted house.

The start to the month-long event is kicking off Friday night and will run through October 31. Along with scares in the haunted house, the event features a hay ride, a paintball shooting gallery, a kiddie maze, rides, and more.

For more information visit BeachFront Adventures House of Terror website here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.