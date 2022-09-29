Be on the lookout for Hurricane Ian relief scams

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio today to share his welcomed tips on how to avoid scams. But today, he said to especially be on the lookout for Hurricane relief related scams because they are coming.

Vecker said scam organizations are always looking for the most convincing ways to get people’s information and during a time of recovery, people are vulnerable.

He said whether it is to the help your needs or to donate to others, only visit trusted websites and always ask local law enforcement if unsure.

To learn more, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Strong winds are causing brush fires to pop up throughout Bay County.
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

Latest News

Annual Haunted House at BeachFront Adventures
Annual Haunted House at BeachFront Adventures
Be on the lookout for Hurricane relief scams
Be on the lookout for Hurricane relief scams
Jimmy Patronis joins Sam and Jessica on NewsChannel 7 Today to discuss Hurricane Ian relief.
“This will be the most expensive rebuild in the history of the state of Florida,” CFO Jimmy Patronis said
Jimmy Patronis on damages of Hurricane Ian
Jimmy Patronis on damages of Hurricane Ian