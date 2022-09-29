Be on the lookout for Hurricane Ian relief scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio today to share his welcomed tips on how to avoid scams. But today, he said to especially be on the lookout for Hurricane relief related scams because they are coming.

Vecker said scam organizations are always looking for the most convincing ways to get people’s information and during a time of recovery, people are vulnerable.

He said whether it is to the help your needs or to donate to others, only visit trusted websites and always ask local law enforcement if unsure.

To learn more, watch the video attached.

