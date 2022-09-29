CarMax: Used car purchases down as interest rates increase

Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car...
Rising interest rates, high prices have put used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rising interest rates and high prices are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.

It’s bad news for CarMax, the largest used car dealer in the U.S.

CarMax reported Thursday its earnings plunged more than 50%, as the number of cars it sold in the quarter fell 6.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The company blamed high car prices fueled by inflation, climbing interest rates, and low consumer confidence.

Car prices have been climbing steadily for the past two years, as a shortage of parts, particularly computer chips, has limited supply amid strong consumer demand.

Used car prices are also up nearly 50% from August 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach...
Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
A portion of Sanibel Island Causeway was washed away by Hurricane Ian.
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Latest News

The disorderly fan punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the...
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit