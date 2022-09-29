Multiple pets rescued in Panama City house fire

Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home in Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home on W. 29th Court in Panama City.

The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2112 W. 29th Court around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

11 firefighters, 2 engines, 1 tower truck, 3 chief officers and a fire investigator all responded to the fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

The crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Crews searched the house and rescued several pets. Residents evacuated the house prior to the fire crews arrival.

The investigator on scene determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical problem.

No one was injured.

