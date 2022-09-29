Panama City Beach prepares for influx of hurricane evacuees

After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn says our doors will always be open to those who need refuge.(WJHG/WECP)
By Claire Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Hurricane Ian now hitting central Florida, residents here in our part of the panhandle can expect to see more than just some wind.

Local community leaders say they are already seeing evacuees make their way to our area. So you may notice more traffic, and fewer vacant hotels.

After our community bounced back from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn says our doors will always be open to those who need refuge.

”We don’t know how many people to expect, but we want them to know that we are here and we are ready to help,” Coburn said. “We’ve all been through this.. and we’re here for them.”

First responders and mutual aid teams departed from the area on Tuesday to provide support to areas affected by the hurricane.

