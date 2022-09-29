Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story.

This is an exception to the rule.

Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.

The woman said she was on her way to work as a nurse when she got stuck.

Ian continues its destruction. (CNN/WFTV/WESH/NASA/NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT/MARCEL CHARTIER/@TRENTORR40/TMX/TWITTER/@NASHWX/THOMAS PODGORNY/JOHN IVERSON)

Atkins carried her on his back out of the chest-high water.

Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it is still pounding parts of Florida.

The Biden administration has already approved a major disaster declaration for the state.

After Ian eventually passes through Florida, it’s expected to move across Georgia and South Carolina.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian Local Closures
Hurricane Ian local closures
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Strong winds are causing brush fires to pop up throughout Bay County.
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
Ian Satelite 9/27/22
Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Southwestern Florida tomorrow
Hurricane Ian
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian coverage from WWSB in Sarasota

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Sept. 21 at the Federal Reserve...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate says
The Georgia congresswoman told the Rome Tribune that she’s grateful Perry Greene made her a mom.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce